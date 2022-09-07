© 2022 Pacific Public Media

Listen: In ‘The Walk Home,’ Manny Ellis’ sister investigates his death

KNKX Public Radio | By Kirsten Kendrick,
Kari PlogVivian McCall
Published September 7, 2022 at 6:00 AM PDT
Monèt Carter-Mixon Manuel Ellis
Ted S. Warren
/
AP
FILE - In this Thursday, May 27, 2021 file photo, Monèt Carter-Mixon, the sister of Manuel "Manny" Ellis, speaks at a news conference in Tacoma, Wash., south of Seattle.

KNKX’s newest podcast The Walk Home, produced in partnership with The Seattle Times, tells the story of Manny Ellis, a Black man who died in police custody in 2020. The first episode is now available on all podcast platforms.

In this limited series podcast, the journalists behind The Walk Home wanted to go all the way back to the beginning. And that starts with a phone call Manny's little sister, Monèt Carter-Mixon, got one morning.

KNKX South Sound reporter Kari Plog talked about the first episode with KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick. Listen to their conversation above.

You can subscribe to the series at thewalkhomepodcast.org and listen to the rest of that episode now on all podcast platforms.

Kirsten Kendrick
Kirsten Kendrick has been hosting Morning Edition on KNKX/KPLU since 2006. She has worked in news radio for more than 30 years. Kirsten is also a sports lover. She handles most sports coverage at the station, including helping produce a two-part series on the 50th anniversary of Title IX and the ongoing series "Going Deep."
Kari Plog
Kari Plog is an award-winning reporter covering the South Sound, including Pierce, Thurston and Kitsap counties. Before transitioning to public radio in 2018, Kari worked as a print journalist at The News Tribune in Tacoma.
Vivian McCall
Vivian McCall is a reporter, producer and host at KNKX. Originally from Texas, Vivian spent the majority of her journalism career in Chicago. She loves having fun with sound and digging into cool science stories.
Related Content
    News
    Introducing 'The Walk Home': A podcast about the life and death of Manny Ellis
    On the night of March 3, 2020 — three months before George Floyd was murdered — Manny Ellis encountered police while walking home in Tacoma, Washington. He died on that dark street corner. Officers say it was an accident brought on by Manny himself. The story almost ended there. The story is profiled in a new podcast, The Walk Home, produced by KNKX News and The Seattle Times.