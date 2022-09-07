Listen: In ‘The Walk Home,’ Manny Ellis’ sister investigates his death

KNKX’s newest podcast The Walk Home, produced in partnership with The Seattle Times, tells the story of Manny Ellis, a Black man who died in police custody in 2020. The first episode is now available on all podcast platforms.

In this limited series podcast, the journalists behind The Walk Home wanted to go all the way back to the beginning. And that starts with a phone call Manny's little sister, Monèt Carter-Mixon, got one morning.

KNKX South Sound reporter Kari Plog talked about the first episode with KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick. Listen to their conversation above.

You can subscribe to the series at thewalkhomepodcast.org and listen to the rest of that episode now on all podcast platforms.