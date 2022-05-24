Anti-harassment protection order filed against sheriff

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — An attorney representing a Black newspaper carrier who is suing Pierce County and Sheriff Ed Troyer has filed a temporary anti-harassment protection order against the sheriff.

The order, filed by attorney Vonda Sargent, went into effect Monday. Sargent alleges that Troyer followed Sedrick Altheimer on several occasions while he was driving his paper route.

The order says Troyer is restrained from contacting Altheimer, following him, or being within 500 feet of his home or workplace. Troyer’s attorney, John Sheeran, told KING 5 that “Sheriff Troyer has not done anything to warrant the court entering an anti-harassment order.”

Altheimer filed a claim last year seeking at least $5 million in damages following an incident on Jan. 27, 2021. On that day, Troyer called a department line used by law enforcement to gather information and said he “caught” Altheimer in his driveway and “he just threatened to kill me,” court documents said.

Troyer faces charges of false reporting and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant. Troyer pleaded not guilty. He was formally charged by the Washington State Attorney General’s office following a months-long investigation.Troyer’s trial begins July 11.

A separate hearing is scheduled for June 6 to determine if the anti-harassment order should be extended.