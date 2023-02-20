Seattle could become the first city to ban caste discrimination

"It’s happening, again," the software engineer thought to himself.

The 39-year-old immigrant from India, who works in Seattle on a H-1B visa, said as soon as he heard the question “Do you eat meat?” from his Indian manager he knew he was in trouble.

“That question just triggered me immediately,” the tech worker said, who asked to remain anonymous because of possible repercussions at work. “I know the pattern.”

By admitting to eating meat, the tech worker had exposed himself as a member of an oppressed caste, or a Dalit, formerly known as an “untouchable,” in the social hierarchy that is pervasive in South Asian countries. A person’s diet can be an indication of where someone stands in the caste system because those higher in the hierarchy, such as Brahmins, are often vegetarian.

Soon after, the tech worker said his manager started micromanaging him, stopped sending important projects his way, and denied him sufficient leave – even for his brother’s wedding.

“I know how to do my job. I’m very good at it. It’s always subtle,” the tech worker said about the discrimination he has faced at more than one job because of his caste.

On Tuesday, the Seattle City Council will vote on a measure meant to help protect oppressed caste members in the region. If passed, the proposal would make Seattle the first city in the country to ban discrimination based on caste.

“If we are able to win this in Seattle, there’s no doubt…that it’ll inspire working people and our immigrant community members in many other cities to fight for and win similar legislation,” said Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant at a January press conference announcing the proposal. “And on top of that it will help inspire movements within India.”

There’s been an outpouring of reaction from the region to Sawant’s bill. The Seattle City Council has received hundreds of emails and at a recent city council meeting, dozens of people —the vast majority in support of the proposal —called to speak out about caste discrimination.

“The world is watching, council members. Please be on the right side of history,” said one caller as he urged council members to vote in favor of the legislation.

Another caller spoke about how some people in dominant castes are unwilling to eat with those from oppressed castes.

Those in support of the proposal are also planning a 12 p.m. rally on Tuesday at City Hall ahead of the vote.

Seattle Channel Seattle City Council member Kshama Sawant announcing her proposal to ban caste oppression

Some members of South Asian communities say the problem of caste oppression in the U.S. has grown as more and more tech workers from India and other countries have come to the country for opportunities. Many say those from lower castes, especially Dalits, are forced to hide who they are. Although caste-based discrimination is illegal in India and other South Asian countries, the caste system remains prevalent.

Across the nation, some colleges and universities have banned caste discrimination, including Harvard University, Brown University and the California State University system.

According to the first survey on caste discrimination in the U.S. conducted in 2016 by Equality Labs, an organization fighting to end caste oppression, at least 25% of Dalits in the country said they had faced verbal or physical assault, while two out of three reported being treated unfairly in the workplace.

Still, there’s been little recourse for those facing caste discrimination in the U.S. In 2020, in the first lawsuit of its kind, California's fair employment agency sued Cisco Systems and two of its employees for allegedly discriminating against an engineer from an oppressed caste.

“My understanding is that people are using Cisco, the Cisco case, as the kind of test case. And depending on how that case fares, people are sort of waiting in the wings to bring their own cases,” said Guha Krishnamurthi, a professor at the University of Oklahoma College of Law who has written about the issue.

Krishnamurthi thinks general anti-discrimination statutes based on national origin and ancestry might already be strong enough to protect people from caste oppression. But he also believes raising awareness about the issue is important.

Certain organizations, such as the Hindu American Foundation, based in Washington D.C., have opposed Sawant's proposal. The organization says it unfairly singles out and discriminates against people of South Asian and Indian descent and argue that community members should rely on broader anti-discrimination statues for protection against caste-based discrimination. The group, however, also claims there is no evidence caste oppression is a widespread problem.

In Seattle, the legislation, if passed, would add caste to the list of different types of classes protected from discrimination under Seattle law, such as age, race, and national origin.

In a recent interview, Sawant, an immigrant from India who grew up as a member of a dominant cast, said she sees the fight against caste oppression as a battle not unlike the Black Lives Matter movement.

“We are fighting for a society free of racism, free of oppression, which means nobody should be oppressed, regardless of your skin color,” Sawant said.

“But the starting point has to be what the reality is today. The reality is today, under capitalism, you have racist discrimination. You have discrimination based on sex and you have discrimination based on caste. You have discrimination based on your sexual orientation. I mean, you know, I can go on and on. But the point is, this is what we're fighting.”

The Seattle software engineer who is facing discrimination based on his caste said after working for his company for a decade he is searching for a new job.

“It’s not gonna stop,” he said of the unfair treatment. “This is a job that I don’t want to leave, but I have to leave."

“People never leave their caste. They might leave their country. The caste never leaves.”

