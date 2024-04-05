True Loves bring deep soul music to the KNKX Studio X

They strut on stage like the coolest cats in music, but they'll tell you it's not them. but there is more to them than that. The True Loves secret is no secret at all. It's simply about making great music.

The True Loves celebrate 10 years of creating soulful grooves this year, including making their debut at Dimitriou's Jazz Alley. Before their second night at the venerable jazz venue, the septet brought their deep pockets filled with funk to the KNKX studios.

Rhythm is at the heart of everything the True Loves play. Guitarist Jimmy James, the band's reluctant frontman, pointed to James Brown's beat-focused bands to explain the True Loves' rhythmic philosophy. The legendary bandleader famously viewed every instrument in his band as connected to the drum.

There's also that feel. True Loves music just feels good. James is locked tight with Bryant Moore, David McGraw and Iván Galvez on bass, drums and percussion, each of them moving to the infectious groove.

Seattle Jazz Hall of Famer Skerik said he was honored to play baritone saxophone with the True Loves. The experience he gets on this lesser-used horn in his collection is valuable, but it's clear the Seattle jazz icon loves his role with this group.

Trombonist Greg Kramer talked about his appreciation of hip-hop and how his compositions bring modern elements to the neo-retro soul of the True Loves.

Tenor saxophonist Gordon Brown detailed the challenges of organizing this fantastic collection of first-call musicians. It can be difficult, but when the True Loves get together, it's magic for the band and their loyal fans around the Northwest and around the world.

After these two nights at Jazz Alley, the True Loves have a handful of shows out of state this Summer and plans to tour Europe for a second time. They hope to play again in Seattle as soon as possible, but it could be a while considering the band members' busy schedules.

Enjoy this Studio X performance from the True Loves now, and anytime you need to feel groovy.

Musicians:



Jimmy James - guitar

Bryant Moore - bass

David McGraw - drums

Iván Galvez - percussion

Skerik - baritone saxophone

Gordon Brown - tenor saxophone

Greg Kramer - trombone

Songs:

