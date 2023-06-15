Win tickets to see LowDown Brass bring Chicago attitude to New Orleans funk

Chicago's LowDown Brass Band bring a modern pop sound to their new single "Call Me," hinting at their upcoming album, $itizens of the World.

The New Cool is giving away two pair of tickets to see the band get down at Madame Lou's in Seattle June 23, and host Abe Beeson connected with the band for an interview about their evolving sound.

Abe Beeson: How did the LowDown Brass Band originate - especially in regard to jazz and the brass band tradition?

LowDown Brass Band: First, thanks for taking the time to speak with us. LowDown was originally influenced by the legendary New Orleans brass bands: Dirty Dozen, Rebirth, but also hip-hop artists like Ricky B who merged the two. The past five years we’ve been venturing down our own path sonically because we want to contribute to the legacy. Our goal is to push the boundaries of what a brass band can be.

Beeson: How/when did you decide to make vocals a more important part of your music?

LDBB: Making vocals more important happened over time. It was very gradual. Touring across North America taught us a lot about what the audience liked and didn’t like. We continuously evaluate our recordings and live shows for the purpose of refining what we bring to the table. Also, the most important thing is embracing who we’ve become, not your traditional brass band.

Beeson: With many band members coming from other cities/states, how has Chicago informed the LowDown Brass Band sound?

LDBB: Chicago has given us a mutual starting point. We all grew up with different influences, but Chicago is our collective reference point. Chicago is our musical melting pot and on any given night there’s all sorts of stuff being played somewhere. On any given night there are members of LowDown performing all sorts of music in town. This makes the band open to ideas outside the brass band genre because we experience so much in Chicago. Exposure to this level of musical diversity has an infectious way of influencing you subconsciously and working its way into the music.

Beeson: Were you able to take any advantage of the pandemic closures?

LDBB: Yes, we took advantage of the pandemic by producing a music video series called the “Mini Reels”. We thought it was a good way for the band to stay active and create content consistently through the pandemic. Also, we saw the “Mini Reels” as a way to express our ideas and opinions on the times we live in. Looking back at the experience we realize all those things happened, but in actuality the most important thing that occurred was our collective growth. We become stronger through the process of creating and releasing a new song/music video every two weeks, it pushed us to the limits creatively and personally. The “Mini Reels” are a testament to human development through the transformative power of art.

Beeson: LowDown Brass Band songs often concern social issues, but also include party music - how do you strike that balance? Has that changed over time?

LDBB: Yes, over time we learned not to shy away from expressing a wider range of human emotions. Everyday isn’t a party but every day isn’t gloomy either, there’s so much in between. Writing songs that address different aspects of this human experience feels artistically honest, fulfilling and therapeutic.

Beeson: How do your recordings compare/relate to the sound of the live LowDown Brass Band experience?

LDBB: Our recordings are meant to bookend the live show. If your first experience is with the recording, the live show is meant to take that initial encounter to the next level. If your first experience is the live show, then the recordings are meant to nurture the memory of that evening until we have the pleasure of meeting again. We look at the relationship between the recordings and live show as a two-way street, it can go either way.

Connect to the LowDown Brass Band's discography at your leisure and stay connected to KNKX for more on the LowDown Brass Band's next move.

