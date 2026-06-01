Ferguson signs executive order to support working women experiencing menopause in WA

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson announced a plan Monday to create accommodations for working women experiencing menopause.

About 600,000 women are currently navigating peri-menopause, menopause, or post-menopause in the workforce, according to the Washington State Women’s Commission.

“We are losing people in the workforce with tremendous knowledge, tremendous experience,” Ferguson said. “We are losing their voices in leadership because we are not doing enough to prepare for a natural stage of life that impacts half our population.”

Menopause, the period of a woman’s life where fertility ends, typically begins around the age of 52, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Symptoms, which include hot flashes, mood swings, and insomnia, can start as early as the mid- 40s, referred to as peri-menopause.

Though an executive order Ferguson signed Monday did not list specific workplace accommodations, the Women’s Commission said it would work with the governor’s office to identify best practices and update policies for public employees. They’ll also partner on workplace training materials for state agencies and will create guidelines for private employers.

“Our commissioners and health committee members started hearing stories from women across the state that during one of the most intense physiological developments of their lifetime, they had nowhere to turn,” said Brittany Gregory, executive director of the Women’s Commission.

Advocates say menopause or peri-menopause symptoms can sometimes be a factor in why women leave the workplace. One in 10 may quit their jobs for this reason, according to menopause workplace training site Midovia.

“Women are suffering in silence and stigma because their organizations don’t have policies and structures in place so they can be supported. They’re suffering in silence for fear of losing their jobs,” said April Haberman, CEO and founder of Midovia.

Haberman offered some suggestions on policy changes, such as allowing women more flexibility to work from home when menopause symptoms are flaring, providing more breathable work uniforms, and offering peer support groups. She added companies that have implemented these changes have seen a higher rate of retention in mid-career women.

The Women’s Commission will submit a report to the governor’s office by the end of April next year on how to enact new guidelines and best practices.

