Multiple people injured in Longview chemical tank implosion

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

Multiple people were injured in a major chemical tank implosion at a Southwest Washington paper mill Tuesday morning, according to the Longview Fire Department.

There are no threats to the city or surrounding areas, Battalion Chief Mike Gorsuch said.

Gorsuch described the site of the implosion, Nippon Dynawave Packaging Company on Industrial Way, as a “mass casualty scene.”

Multiple people experienced chemical burns and inhalation injuries, although it was not immediately clear how many people were hurt or how serious the injuries were, Gorsuch said. He said first responders decontaminated people and took them to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview and PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver.

Firefighters are asking people to stay away from the site of the implosion, which was first reported at 7:19 a.m.

Regional hazardous materials crews are on the scene after the large supply tank at the mill imploded, Gorsuch said. “This could probably be an all-day process for us.”

The mill in Longview is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Nippon Paper Group , a major global pulp and paper products company.

Nippon purchased the mill from Weyerhaeuser in 2016 for $285 million.

Around 1,000 employees work at the facility making liquid packaging board — like what’s used for milk cartons — as well as pulp, according to the Washington Department of Ecology.

The mill makes about 280,000 tons of bleached liquid packaging paperboard and wetlap and slush pulp each year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.