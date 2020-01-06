Three Percenters and counter-protesters clash in downtown Seattle, several arrested

Right-wing protesters and their left-wing critics held opposing rallies in downtown Seattle on Sunday.

The Washington Three Percenters gathered at Seattle City Hall. The libertarian-aligned group has been criticized as a militia and "anti-government." Speakers at their event called for less divisive political rhetoric and more tolerance for opposing viewpoints.

But critics who gathered across the street say the Three Percenters were only trying to obscure their extreme views. Emma Allen is with the group Community and Labor Against Fascism.

“Their national group, for instance, was involved in Charlottesville,” she said. “They are also closely allied with Matt Shea, a representative in Spokane.”

Shea is a Republican state lawmaker from Spokane Valley. He was accused last month of playing a role in three armed conflicts against the U.S. government. A report commissioned by the state said he participated in "domestic terrorism."

Joey Gibson, a speaker at the Three Percenter rally, praised him as a "hero."

Seattle police worked to keep the two rallies separated. Several people were arrested.

It was a replay of events across the West Coast in recent years, in which right-wing groups have gathered in liberal cities to provoke counter-protests.