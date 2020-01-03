Thiel: Running game will be the difference for Seahawks in NFC wild-card playoff matchup

The Seahawks play the Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday in a wild-card playoff matchup. KNKX sports commentator Art Thiel talked about the game — and what led up to it — with Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick.

Thiel pointed out that the Seahawks beat the Eagles 17-9 on Nov. 24. But both teams have suffered a lot of injuries since then.

"It's really hurt the Eagles among their wide receiving corps," Thiel said. "And the Seahawks, of course, are hurt at running back."

The Seahawks added former running backs Marshawn Lynch and Robert Turbin to their roster ahead of last week's NFC West showdown against the San Francisco 49ers. This was due to injuries to running backs Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny and C.J. Procise.

Lynch scored a touchdown in dramatic fashion — leaping over several 49ers to make it into the end zone. The Seahawks lost 26-21, forcing them on the road for the wild-card playoff game.

Thiel thinks Lynch and rookie running back Travis Homer will be the difference in Sunday's game in Philadephia because they both performed well against the 49ers.

"I think it's going to be sufficient to keep them in the game against the Eagles," he said. "I think the running game is what's going to make the difference for the Seahawks. The Eagles are hurting on defense as well as offense and I think it's enough for the Seahawks to preval 23-21."

