Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former Seattle WNBA champion Sue Bird joins Storm ownership group

KNKX Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published April 24, 2024 at 6:28 PM PDT
Former Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird arrives during her jersey retirement ceremony following a WNBA basketball game between the Seattle Storm and the Washington Mystics, Sunday, June 11, 2023, in Seattle.
Lindsey Wasson
/
AP
Former Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird arrives during her jersey retirement ceremony following a WNBA basketball game between the Seattle Storm and the Washington Mystics, Sunday, June 11, 2023, in Seattle.

SEATTLE (AP) — Sue Bird helped the Seattle Storm to four WNBA titles. Now, she will continue guiding the franchise as one of its owners.

Team owners, Force 10 Hoops, said Wednesday that Bird has joined the ownership group. There was no financial details provided about the transaction.

Bird said in a team statement her involvement with the Storm will continue to grow the game. “Investing in women's sports isn't just about passion,” she said. “It's smart business.”

Business has been good for the Storm during Bird's nearly two decades as a player.

She was the No. 1 overall pick by Seattle in the 2002 WNBA draft and played 19 seasons. She retired after the 2022 season as the league's all-time assists leader with 3,234.

Bird was part of WNBA championships in 2004, 2010, 2018 and 2020.

Storm co-owner Lisa Brummel said Bird's knowledge of the game and the league, plus her business acumen “make her a superb addition,”

The ownership group recently opened the Seattle Storm Center for Basketball Performance, a new, $64 million practice facility.
Tags
Sports Sue BirdSeattle Storm
The Associated Press
The Associated Press (“AP”) is the essential global news network, delivering fast, unbiased news from every corner of the world to all media platforms and formats. On any given day, more than half the world’s population sees news from the AP. Founded in 1846, the AP today is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering. The AP considers itself to be the backbone of the world’s information system, serving thousands of daily newspaper, radio, television, and online customers with coverage in text, photos, graphics, audio and video.
See stories by The Associated Press
Related Content