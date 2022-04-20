The COVID-19 Pandemic
KNKX Public Radio is working to keep you updated on the latest developments of the outbreak of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus. In addition to bringing you daily stories and updates on air during Morning Edition and All Things Considered, you can find stories about the outbreak below.
Latest News
-
This decision to appeal comes just two days after U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle ruled against the federal mask mandate.
-
Alaska Airlines says masks will be immediately optional on their flights — after a federal judge voided the national COVID-19-related mask mandate covering airlines and other public transportation. Alaska Airlines said in a statement on their website Monday afternoon that because of the judicial decision that guests and employees would have the option to wear a mask while traveling in the U.S. and at work.
More COVID-19 News
-
COVID-19The Washington state Department of Health has confirmed at least four other Washingtonians died from COVID complications before or on Feb. 28, 2020 — the date the first known death was announced.
-
COVID-19With Washington's statewide mask mandate ending this weekend, Seattle Public Schools officials announced that masks will also be optional for students both inside and outside buildings and on school buses starting on Monday. But some students are already pushing back.
-
COVID-19A state advisory group has decided against recommending a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for students in K-12 schools.
-
COVID-19The Washington state House has dropped its requirement that lawmakers verify they are vaccinated and boosted in order to attend floor votes in the chamber, and starting Tuesday, the north gallery will reopen to a limited number of members of the public, who must be masked and maintain social distancing.
-
COVID-19King County will no longer require COVID vaccination checks to enter restaurants, bars, theaters and gyms beginning March 1. Businesses, however, will be free to impose their own vaccination requirements if they choose, but there will be no countywide requirement.
-
COVID-19Cases of COVID-19 at a minimum-security prison in southwest Washington are climbing. A Washington Department of Corrections bulletin reported the number of active COVID cases jumped to 41 among incarcerated individuals at Larch Corrections Center, a nearly 193% increase since Friday.
-
COVID-19The masks come from Washington state. A Spokane-area company, UnMask, has spent much of the pandemic selling face coverings designed to look like they comply with public health mandates and guidelines. But, experts say, these masks have limited to no effect at reducing the coronavirus’ spread.