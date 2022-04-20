The COVID-19 Pandemic

© 2022 Pacific Public Media

  A person holds a mask while walking outside in Philadelphia in May 2021.
    Matt Rourke
    /
    AP
    The DOJ will appeal the recent mask ruling by a federal judge
    Jaclyn Diaz
    This decision to appeal comes just two days after U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle ruled against the federal mask mandate.
  Alaska Airlines Pilot Picket
    Ted S. Warren/AP
    /
    AP
    Alaska Airlines: Masks now optional on flights
    The Associated Press
    Alaska Airlines says masks will be immediately optional on their flights — after a federal judge voided the national COVID-19-related mask mandate covering airlines and other public transportation. Alaska Airlines said in a statement on their website Monday afternoon that because of the judicial decision that guests and employees would have the option to wear a mask while traveling in the U.S. and at work.
  1. Trailer: Transmission
  2. Episode 1: Flattening the Curve
  3. Episode 2: Housebound
  4. Episode 3: Houseless
  5. Episode 4: Lessons Learned
  6. Episode 5: Stretched
  7. Episode 6: Getting Creative
  8. Episode 7: Saying Goodbye