Some surprised Trump name remains on defunct Vancouver hotel

The Trump hotel is closed, so why does the sign remain?

The Trump International Hotel and Tower opened to much fanfare almost four years ago. It temporarily closed due to the pandemic last April, and for good at the end of August.

The second-tallest building in downtown Vancouver, most of the floors are comprised of privately owned apartment condos with some retail on street level. The hotel was managed and operated by the Trump organization and owned by Holborn Properties.



Brent Toderian used to be the chief planner for the City of Vancouver. He is now working as an independent urbanist and planner.

He says most places that go out of business have their signs taken down quickly. He is surprised this has not already happened.

"Regardless of whether the city has the power or how fast the city can remove the sign or have the sign removed, I'm just floored that the business owner, the building owner, themselves haven't rushed to get it removed," Toderian said.

In a written statement, the City of Vancouver would not comment on how long a sign for a closed business can remain.

The Trump organization and the hotel developer did not return requests for comment.