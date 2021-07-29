Seedcast: This farmworker used his voice to cultivate change

Seedcast host Jessica Ramirez introduces us to Marciano Sanchez, who is originally from Oaxaca, Mexico. When he was around 10 years old, Marciano started working in the berry fields of Skagit County.

All this week we have been sharing stories from the podcast Seedcast, which explores the stories of the Indigenous experience around the world.

In this installment, we hear the story of Mixteco and Triqui farmworkers fighting for better work conditions on the homelands of the Upper Skagit and Stillaguamish peoples.

