Seattle police identify suspects in fatal downtown shooting

Editor's note: This story is developing. We will update as more details become available.

Seattle police have released information about the suspects involved in a fatal shooting in the city’s downtown core Wednesday night.

The Seattle Police Department is searching for 24-year-old Marquise Latrelle Tolbert and 24-year-old William Ray Tolliver. The men — who are reportedly 200 pounds and 145 pounds, respectively — are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who has seen them or knows their whereabouts are urged to call 911.

One woman died at the scene and seven others were injured in the incident that occurred around 5 p.m. at Third Avenue and Pine Street. The location is a busy thoroughfare, and many Seattleites were leaving work when the shots were fired.

Authorities say it was not a random shooting. In a news conference late Wednesday, Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best said a dispute escalated to the violence.

Of those who were injured, three remained at Harborview Medical Center as of Thursday morning. A 55-year-old woman is now in serious condition. And a 9-year-old boy and 32-year-old man are in satisfactory condition.

A massive police response shut down the blocks between Third and Fifth avenues much of the evening Wednesday, rerouting transit during rush hour.

The shooting was the third in two days in downtown Seattle, including an officer-involved shooting earlier Wednesday afternoon that wounded a man who reportedly had a gun. On Tuesday, a 55-year-old man was discovered dying from a gunshot wound in a Westlake Center stairwell, according to The Seattle Times.

I extend my support, and that of @CityofSeattle, to the victims and their families. I also want to express my profound gratitude to our first responders who worked quickly to help those who needed it. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) January 23, 2020

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, who was in Washington, D.C., for the U.S. Conference of Mayors, flew home early in response to the shooting. She will join Best and Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins at a media briefing Thursday afternoon.

Gov. Jay Inslee expressed grief for those who were affected by the gun violence.

“I am horrified and dismayed to hear about the shooting in Seattle tonight,” he said in a statement released Wednesday. “We grieve for the one individual confirmed dead in the shooting, and wish a full and speedy recovery to those who were injured.”