Seattle creates standby list to distribute extra COVID-19 vaccine doses

Certain residents who are 65 and older in Seattle can now sign up to be notified when extra doses are leftover from the fire department's mobile vaccination events.

The city has created a "standby" vaccination list. It's open to residents 65 and older who live in ZIP codes that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

Eligible residents will need to meet the department's Mobile Vaccination Team at a fixed location within 30 minutes of being notified. The city says there are sometimes two or three doses leftover from the department's mobile vaccination events. Those doses must be used immediately.

The Seattle Fire Department Mobile Vaccination Teams host daily vaccination events for the city's most vulnerable community members. The city will send a text alert to some or all individuals on the standby list when extra doses are available.

You can find more information about who can sign up for the standby list and register to receive notifications when extra doses are available here.