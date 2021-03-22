 Residents at Seattle care facility 'absolutely giddy' about return of indoor visits | KNKX

Residents at Seattle care facility 'absolutely giddy' about return of indoor visits

By 49 minutes ago
  • Gloria Winston, 94, left, a resident at Laurelmead Cooperative retirement community in Providence, R.I., reaches out to hug her great-niece Wensday Greenbaum, right, and her 5-year-old great-great niece Cordelia Cappelano on March 18, 2021.
    View Slideshow 1 of 2
    Gloria Winston, 94, left, a resident at Laurelmead Cooperative retirement community in Providence, R.I., reaches out to hug her great-niece Wensday Greenbaum, right, and her 5-year-old great-great niece Cordelia Cappelano on March 18, 2021.
    Steven Senne / The Associated Press
  • Eileen Quinn, 98, left, a resident at New Pond Village retirement community in Walpole, Mass., speaks with her granddaughter Lindsay Whitcomb, right, as Whitcomb's 3-year-old son, Teddy runs by on March 21, 2021, in Quinn's apartment.
    View Slideshow 2 of 2
    Steven Senne / The Associated Press

Outdoor visits have been allowed to happen, from a distance, but now after a year of protecting residents from COVID, long-term care facilities and nursing homes can let loved ones inside for visits. 

Ann Brand at Horizon House in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood says the mood there is getting more optimistic every day now that residents are vaccinated.  

Since we've been vaccinated, the place is absolutely giddy," the 83-year-old said. "I mean, it's wonderful because people are feeling like, ‘OK, now, maybe this is going to change, and I can go back to doing what I love to do and being with the people I love to be with.’ "

Brand says that energy carries over into conversations, too.

“That ability to stop and say, ‘Hello and how are you?’ has come back,” she said. “And “Tomorrow, I’m going to.’ ‘Tomorrow I'm going to’ has been missing from a lot of conversations for a long time.”  

An order signed by Gov. Jay Inslee says outdoor visitation remains the safest option, but that indoor visitation will be permitted for visitors or residents who are fully vaccinated. 

Before opening its doors to the outside world, Horizon House says it’s communicating with families about how visits will be safely managed.

Residents of Horizon House in Seattle gather for a St. Patrick's Day meal.
Credit Courtesy of Horizon House

Tags: 
long-term care facilities
nursing homes
COVID-19
covid vaccine

Related Content

LISTEN: State ombuds talks about protecting loved ones in long-term care

By Sep 24, 2020
A bed sits made at a long-term care center in Rockland, Mass., back in March. Long-term care facilities in Washington state and across the country have been particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 outbreaks during the pandemic.
David Goldman / The Associated Press (file)

For months, long-term care facilities in Washington were closed not only to visitors but also to state regulatory authorities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These facilities were early hotspots, driving the nation's coronavirus death toll this spring.

That posed a big problem for the staff and volunteers of Washington's long-term care ombuds office.

"For our role, visitation is key," ombuds Patricia Hunter told KNKX. 