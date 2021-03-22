Residents at Seattle care facility 'absolutely giddy' about return of indoor visits

Outdoor visits have been allowed to happen, from a distance, but now after a year of protecting residents from COVID, long-term care facilities and nursing homes can let loved ones inside for visits.

Ann Brand at Horizon House in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood says the mood there is getting more optimistic every day now that residents are vaccinated.

“Since we've been vaccinated, the place is absolutely giddy," the 83-year-old said. "I mean, it's wonderful because people are feeling like, ‘OK, now, maybe this is going to change, and I can go back to doing what I love to do and being with the people I love to be with.’ "

Brand says that energy carries over into conversations, too.

“That ability to stop and say, ‘Hello and how are you?’ has come back,” she said. “And “Tomorrow, I’m going to.’ ‘Tomorrow I'm going to’ has been missing from a lot of conversations for a long time.”

An order signed by Gov. Jay Inslee says outdoor visitation remains the safest option, but that indoor visitation will be permitted for visitors or residents who are fully vaccinated.

Before opening its doors to the outside world, Horizon House says it’s communicating with families about how visits will be safely managed.