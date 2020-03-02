 Outsiders: A comedian's journey back from homelessness and substance use | KNKX

Outsiders: A comedian's journey back from homelessness and substance use

By 45 seconds ago
  • Port Orchard, WA - Comedian Sam Miller performs standup at the Slaughter County Brewing Company in Port Orchard, WA.
    Port Orchard, WA - Comedian Sam Miller performs standup at the Slaughter County Brewing Company in Port Orchard, WA.
    Ramon Dompor / The Seattle Times

Sam Miller is a husband, a father of two, and a comedian with a growing following in the Puget Sound region.

But, a little over a decade ago, he was homeless in downtown Olympia, struggling with addictions to alcohol and methamphetamine.

The story of Miller’s fall into homelessness and substance use, and his journey back out, is featured in Episode 5 of Outsiders, a podcast about homelessness by KNKX and The Seattle Times’ Project Homeless team.

Miller pointed to the forces, beginning in childhood, that drove his substance use. It included an arrest by a school resource officer that changed the course of his life.

“I felt like my mom, the school, and the cops were on a team and I was on a team,” Miller said. “And I didn’t choose the teams.”

He also talked about the factors that enabled him to escape homelessness and substance use while many others get trapped.

Miller pointed to the difference between what he called “situational poverty,” or poverty caused by a temporary set of circumstances, and “generational poverty,” poverty that someone is born into.

You can hear an excerpt of Miller’s interview with Seattle Times reporter Scott Greenstone above. Listen to the full episode, and other episodes of Outsiders, at outsiderspodcast.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

Tags: 
Outsiders

Related Content

Episode 5: Let's Dance

By Feb 26, 2020
Adrian Florez / KNKX

Sam Miller can help us understand how addiction and homelessness intersect because he’s lived them both. Plus he can make us laugh. He points to one reason he was able to overcome homelessness while many others get trapped.

Donate to KNKX:  knkx.org/support

Subscribe to The Seattle Times:  seattletimes.com/subscribe

Episode 4: Parallel Society

By Feb 19, 2020
Adrian Florez / KNKX

Despite Olympia’s efforts, hundreds of people remain in unsanctioned camps around the city. They invent ways to stay alive and help each other survive.

Donate to KNKX:  knkx.org/support

Subscribe to The Seattle Times:  seattletimes.com/subscribe

'She shot me in the head.' Unsheltered man in Olympia recalls the day his life changed forever

By Feb 21, 2020
Allen, who lives outside in Olympia, stands in the city's so-called "mitigation site," a sanctioned homeless camp.
Parker Miles Blohm / KNKX

Allen doesn’t present like the typical resident of a homeless encampment.

“He’s not struggling with the type of addictions that you often see. He’s not struggling with severe mental illness,” says Vianna Davila, editor of the Project Homeless team at The Seattle Times. “He’s known as kind of a cook, chef, around the mitigation site.”

The mitigation site is a sanctioned camp in Olympia — the center of a podcast series by Project Homeless and KNKX Public Radio called “Outsiders,” hosted by KNKX’s Will James.