 Mass COVID vaccination site in Seattle could serve more than 20,000 people a day | KNKX

Mass COVID vaccination site in Seattle could serve more than 20,000 people a day

By 14 minutes ago
  • Stations where COVID-19 vaccines will be administrated are shown set up at a mass vaccination site on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the Lumen Field Events Center in Seattle.
    Stations where COVID-19 vaccines will be administrated are shown set up at a mass vaccination site on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the Lumen Field Events Center in Seattle.
Ted S. Warren / The Associated Press
    Ted S. Warren / The Associated Press
  • Stations where COVID-19 vaccines will be administrated are lined up at mass vaccination site Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the Lumen Field Events Center in Seattle.
    Ted S. Warren / The Associated Press
  • King County Executive Dow Constantine speaks at a news conference, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the Lumen Field Events Center in Seattle.
    Ted S. Warren / The Associated Press

King County residents who are eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine will have a new location to do so starting this weekend.

The city of Seattle is opening a mass vaccination site at Lumen Field, where the Seahawks and Sounders play. The site is a partnership of the city, Swedish Health Services and the company that operates the facility, First & Goal Inc.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan says getting a large site set up now will help speed up vaccinations when more doses become available.

"We will be open for two to three days a week," Durkan said. "Initially, because of supply, we will vaccinate about 5,000 people a week."

But officials aren't stopping there. They hope to have Lumen Field Event Center operating seven days a week.

"At full supply and full status, we’ll be able to vaccinate over 20,000 people a day," Durkan said.

Parking at the Lumen Field parking garage will be free for volunteers and people getting vaccinated.

People who are eligible to receive the vaccine can sign up on a notification list at the website seattle.gov/vaccine, or they can call 206-684-2489 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The city is working with organizations that serve Black, indigenous and people of color communities, older adults, immigrants and refugees to schedule appointments. The aim is to make sure vaccines are distributed equitably.

