Man shot, killed during suspected vigilante attack on homeless encampment, court records say

A man who was homeless was shot and killed during a suspected vigilante attack on a Tacoma encampment last week, according to court documents and witnesses.

Tacoma Police arrested a 33-year-old man Thursday evening on suspicion of second-degree murder in the shooting. He was released from Pierce County Jail on Sunday after posting $50,000 bail. Police said they're continuing to investigate.

The shooter told police he and a friend entered the encampment on South M Street and Sixth Avenue seeking to confront someone who’s homeless over a theft. He said his friend started hitting tents with a stick or club. The shooter said he "separated himself" from the attack.

A man then exited a tent with a BB gun to confront the man hitting tents, according to court records. The shooter told police he thought it was a handgun, and he unholstered his own concealed handgun and shot the man.

Witnesses in a nearby home told police they heard three or four gunshots. The victim ran off, but police found him near the scene and tried to provide medical help, according to court records. He was later declared dead.

The shooter approached police as they were trying to help the victim and said he shot the man, court records say.

The shooter is white, according to jail records. Friends of the 38-year-old victim said he was either Black or mixed race. KNKX is not naming the victim until family or police confirm his identity, and not naming the shooter unless he is charged with a crime.

"With the investigation ongoing, that process needs to play out further before charging decisions are made," said Adam Faber, a spokesman for Pierce County prosecuting attorney Mary Robnett.

Advocates for unsheltered people held a vigil for the victim Friday evening at the encampment, a line of tents on a grassy strip between the sidewalk and the road just outside The Evergreen State College’s Tacoma campus.

Candles traced the path several hundred feet down South M Street and Sixth Avenue — the path witnesses said the confrontation took before the victim was shot and killed.

Vicky Swims Under, who lives in the encampment, said she was treated for a concussion after the attacker hit her tent with a stick or club, striking her in the head. She said another woman suffered a broken arm, which was in a sling.

"I just don’t want to close my eyes," Swims Under said, "because I’m afraid they’ll come back when everybody’s gone. They’ll probably do this again."

Swims Under said she knew the victim for several years from the streets of Tacoma, and he would periodically visit her camp to check on her. He had a reputation for being confrontational and quick to anger and could also be fiercely defensive of people he cared about, she said.

The Tacoma Pierce County Coalition to End Homelessness called the incident "an attack by housed people on the residents of a homeless encampment."

"We understand the tensions that exist in neighborhoods where people experiencing homelessness establish encampments," the coalition said in a statement. "However, these tensions cannot be used as a justification for acts of violence, but rather as a clarion call to individuals, organizations and local, county, and state officials to take the necessary steps to ensure that there are safe, warm, and dry housing options for all people."

Rebecca Parson, an activist with the group Tacoma Housing Now, said, "The narrative is always about fearing violence from houseless people, but that’s not what we’re talking about. We’re talking about violence from housed people on the houseless."