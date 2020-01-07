Introducing: Outsiders, a story about homelessness

Podcast Trailer

Homelessness is the contradiction at the center of life on the West Coast today. The most extreme form of poverty in the country is rising to crisis levels at a time of historic economic growth and prosperity. In an effort to understand what's happening, KNKX Public Radio and The Seattle Times' Project Homeless team embed themselves for a year in one city struggling to address homelessness. Throughout the year, city leaders take risks as they try to manage the crisis, as the people living it try to survive and make their way home.