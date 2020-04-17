Inslee extends and expands eviction moratorium, prohibiting rent hikes

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, tenants who are unable to pay rent will be able to remain in their homes for another month. Gov. Jay Inslee has extended the eviction moratorium enacted last month, adding more protections for renters.

The new order expires June 4. It prohbits landlords from starting the eviction process if a tenant can't pay rent. It also bans law enforcement from carrying out eviction procedures.

Additionally, this new proclamation includes a ban on rent increases and late fees. It also clarifies things for some specific dwelling situations, including people living in motor homes or those unable to return to seasonal housing, such as students.

The changes come after renters and their advocates said the initial moratorium failed to protect tenants from these additional costs, even as unemployment soars in Washington.

But as with the first proclamation, Inslee's expanded moratorium still requires tenants to pay rent eventually or risk eviction once the order is lifted.

While some cities and counties are expanding their rental assistance capacity, there is no centralized program to help renters pay. Both renter advocates and landlord groups have called for such subsidies.

In a national survey of landlords, about 16 percent of tenants reportedly failed to pay rent in April. About 84 percent paid at least partial rent.