Governor announces West Coast pact, prisoner furloughs in response to COVID-19

KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick spoke with Olympia correspondent Austin Jenkins about the latest in the state coronavirus response and Washington's new Supreme Court justice.

A West Coast pact, prisoner furloughs, and a new state Supreme Court justice: It’s already shaping up to be a busy week for Gov. Jay Inslee and other Washington leaders.

Inslee announced Monday that he's joining Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and California Gov. Gavin Newsom to coordinate the eventual reopening of the economy as the COVID-19 pandemic slows. Inslee also announced a plan to release nearly 1,000 prison inmates to create more space after a coronavirus outbreak at the prison in Monroe.

Olympia correspondent Austin Jenkins discussed both of these announcements and the governor's appointment of the first Black woman to the state Supreme Court with Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick. Hear their conversation using the player above.