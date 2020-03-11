Gov. Jay Inslee prohibits large gatherings for King, Snohomish, Pierce counties

Gov. Jay Inslee has announced mandatory social distancing measures for three Washington counties in response to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. In a news conference Wednesday morning, Inslee said he’s prohibiting events and gatherings of more than 250 people in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties.

The order applies to gatherings for social, spiritual and recreational activities, including but not limited to: community, civic, public, leisure, faith-based or sporting events; parades; concerts; festivals; conventions; fundraisers and similar activities.

“We hope the things we're doing here can help set a template for the rest of the country,” Inslee told reporters.

He noted during the briefing that without instituting these requirements, COVID-19 — the respiratory illness caused by the new strain of coronavirus — could spread rapidly in the coming months.

“This is an unprecedented public health situation and we can’t wait until we’re in the middle of it to slow it down,” Inslee said in a statement released Wednesday. “We’ve got to get ahead of the curve. One main defense is to reduce the interaction of people in our lives.”

Dr. Jeff Duchin, King County’s public health officer, also announced his intent to issue an additional emergency order on Wednesday, in which the county will take extra precautions to limit smaller, non-essential events. He also stressed that the highest risk individuals should avoid visiting health care facilities unless “absolutely essential.”

Leaders across those counties and the governor urged school districts to begin planning for potential widespread closures—in the event that this outbreak continues to spread for the weeks, or even months, ahead.

At this point, Inslee is not ordering schools in the affected areas to close, but he said he’s asked school district leaders to “immediately begin contingency planning for potential school closures in the next several days.”

He said the aim is for school districts to figure out how they can help continue to provide food for kids in the event that schools have to close, and to try to provide child care for parents.

“This is very important as we think about this, because we don’t want to have nurses have to leave their employment at a hospital in the middle of an epidemic because they don’t have child care resolved,” Inslee said.

Teachers in local schools report that attendance has been declining as parents choose to keep their students home. Additionally, some teachers and other school staff who fall into high-risk categories, such as being over age 60, have chosen to stay home. The Northshore School District, which has more than 22,000 students and is located northeast of Seattle, closed schools last week and moved to online instruction.

Inslee said the state’s homeless population was a particular concern, and officials were “continuing to develop” systems that would allow homeless people to isolate themselves if they show symptoms of COVID-19.

Government and nonprofit officials say homeless people are at increased risk from the virus because they often live in crowded places like shelters, have underlying health conditions, and can’t isolate themselves by retreating to a home.

King County has purchased a motel where people can recover from the disease in isolation if they have nowhere else to go. The county also plans to use modular units for that purpose.

Seattle officials have also announced plans to move about 100 people out of encampments and into tiny house villages and also relocate some of the Downtown Emergency Service Center shelter population to the Seattle Center Exhibition Hall. Officials described these as preventative measures to move people out of environments where the virus may spread more easily.

Officials acknowledged the widespread disruption this mandate, and any others that may follow, will cause. But stressed it’s vital to save lives.

"We don't take these decisions lightly,” Duchin said. “But we're facing an unprecedented health emergency."

During Wednesday's briefing, Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier stressed the need for people to continue to support emergency food networks and other safety-net services for vulnerable populations. He said “now more than ever” that support will be needed.

Meanwhile, ripple effects were already being felt around the county for the largest anticipated gatherings.

The Baseball Office of the Commissioner released a statement following the governor’s announcement, stating that anyone who has purchased tickets for upcoming scheduled games at T-Mobile Park will receive credits.

“While we hope to be back to playing baseball in Seattle as soon as possible, the health and safety of our community is the most important consideration,” the statement reads. “We will provide more information about our plans for the games as it becomes available.”

The credit — which applies to season-ticketholders, Suite Holders and Group Buyers — will be applied by March 19 and may be used to purchase tickets for any other 2020 regular season home game. Single-game ticketholders will automatically be refunded.

KNKX’s Ashley Gross and Will James contributed to this report. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.