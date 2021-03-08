 First lady arrives in Washington to tour bases, meet military families | KNKX

First lady arrives in Washington to tour bases, meet military families

  • First lady Jill Biden, right, is greeted by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, center, and his wife, Trudi, as Biden arrives at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, on Monday. Biden is scheduled to tour a portion of the base and visit with military families on Tuesday.
First lady Jill Biden arrived in Washington state Monday to tour military bases and meet with service families.

She was greeted at Joint Base Lewis-McChord airfield by Gov. Jay Inslee and his wife Trudi Inslee.

In Washington, the first lady plans to tour JBLM on Monday and Tuesday. Also Tuesday, she’ll go to Naval Air Station Whidbey Island. On Wednesday, Biden will visit Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California.

The visits are part of Biden’s push to hear about the challenges military families face and the support they need.

 

The plane carrying first lady Jill Biden lands at Joint Base Lewis-McChord on Monday.
Credit Ted S. Warren / The Associated Press

