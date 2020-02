An excerpt from Episode 2 of the podcast Outsiders by KNKX and The Seattle Times' Project Homeless team. For the full episode, look for "Outsiders" wherever you get your podcasts.

In late 2018, the number of tents in downtown Olympia swelled from around 30 to more than 300 in about a three-month period.

It was an extreme example of what cities up and down the West Coast have wrestled with during the post-recession years: unprecedented levels of visible, unsheltered homelessness.