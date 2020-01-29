Outsiders Episode 1: The Rain

The West Coast's homelessness crisis arrives in Olympia, Washington. City leaders scramble to respond, and wonder if they can succeed where larger cities have failed. People trying to survive outside face a choice: whether to set aside years of distrust and go along with the city’s plans.

Outsiders is made with support from a 2019 National Fellowship at USC Annenberg's Center for Health Journalism, Studio to Be Seattle, and Jim and Birte Falconer of Seattle.