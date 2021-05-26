 'Daughter of a Lost Bird' tells story of adopted women connecting with each other, Lummi roots | KNKX

'Daughter of a Lost Bird' tells story of adopted women connecting with each other, Lummi roots

By 1 hour ago

 They’re known as "the lost birds" – Native children who were adopted out of their tribal communities and placed with white families. Nearly 400 of these adoptions took place from 1958 to 1967 through a federal program called the Indian Adoption Project.

The ripple effects of that history is told in a new documentary about a mother and daughter with ties to the Lummi Nation, as they seek to connect with their Native identity.

The film is called "Daughter of a Lost Bird."

The film is screening online through Thursday night as part of the Human Rights Watch Film Festival. There’s a discussion and Q&A about it at 5:30 p.m. May 26 featuring the director, subject and many Indigenous experts.

Lummi Nation
indigenous peoples
Film
film festivals

