COVID-19 caused UW to miss Pac-12 championship, forgo bowl bid

The Pac-12 championship football game will be played Friday night between Oregon and USC. The Washington Huskies pulled out of the game due to a COVID-19 outbreak, and on Friday afternoon, the team decided not to pursue a bowl berth. The virus seemed to be the No. 1 opponent for the conference in this shortened season, as we hear from KNKX sports commentator Art Thiel and Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick.

Never miss an episode again. Subscribe to Sports With Art Thiel with iTunes or Google Play now. You can find Art Thiel's work at Sportspress Northwest.