 Bars and restaurants struggle with Washington’s latest shutdown order | KNKX

Bars and restaurants struggle with Washington’s latest shutdown order

By 56 minutes ago
  • Customers sit in a dining area of Cafe Cosmos in downtown Seattle, Sunday, March 15, 2020. Gov. Jay Inslee said Suday night that he would order all bars, restaurants, entertainment and recreation facilities closed for 2 weeks.
    Customers sit in a dining area of Cafe Cosmos in downtown Seattle, Sunday, March 15, 2020. Gov. Jay Inslee said Suday night that he would order all bars, restaurants, entertainment and recreation facilities closed for 2 weeks.
    Ted S. Warren / The Associated Press

The governor’s order to shut down all bars and restaurants or convert to take-out only by midnight Tuesday did not come as a surprise to Leigh Henderson. The owner of Alexa’s Café and Catering has been running her business on Main Street in Bothell for more than 25 years. On weekends, the line for breakfast regularly extends out the door and down the block.

Over the past week and a half, concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus started to change that. After the governor’s first order about social distancing last week, she removed six tables from her space to make it possible for customers to sit at least six feet apart. She dedicated one employee’s entire shift to constantly wiping down everything, from menus to surfaces, with disinfectant. And she began offering take-out service.

She says there’s a big network of local businesses like hers sharing information and ideas about how to cope.

“Talking and emailing and trying to figure this out," she said. "It’s kind of like not fun to be in the same boat, because it feels like it’s sinking, you know?”

After hearing that restaurants would be shut down in Chicago and that the shelter-in-place order was coming for Northern California, she was waiting for the next shoe to drop here.

Adapting to unusual circumstances is something Henderson has experience with; it was less than three years ago that a massive fire ripped through Bothell's main street, leveling several buildings in the town’s historic core and almost reaching her café. A community gathering spot, she says hers was one of the first business to reopen. They did so without an internet connection at first, accepting cash and checks only and even an honors system on payments for a time.

Still, she says that didn’t prepare her for the situation she and so many of her colleagues are in now.

“I’m not sleeping very well,” Henderson said.  “I weathered the fire storm. I’ve weathered three times the downturn in the economy. But I’ve never seen anything like this — nothing.”

She says she’s forcing herself to remain positive and be a good leader and doing her best to keep taking care of her 65 employees. This means making tough decisions.

TAKE-OUT NOT AN OPTION FOR ALL

Alexa’s has not seen enough business for the take-out orders to keep that going, Henderson says, so she’s shutting down completely until the governor’s order is lifted. The logistics of becoming essentially a drive-through or delivery service are just too much.

“We’re not known for that. It’s not like a pizza place or a teriyaki place that’s all to go,” she says. She didn’t plan for this closure and says she has more food prepped for restaurant service than she thinks would sell for take-out orders. “So, people are very concerned and want to support us, but I’ve made the decision that food safety is my number one issue; I don’t want this food sitting for a week.”

She’s helping about 15 of her employees apply for unemployment benefits. She’s able to keep about 10 on the payroll; they work in her catering service, supplying meals to a factory in Muckilteo. She says the food she has in the café now will be distributed to her employees and their families.

And she’s grateful that after nearly three decades in business, she has the financial resources to feel like she can make it through the coronavirus closures — and eventually, she hopes, hire people back.

BAR OWNERS HIT HARD

On the bar scene, the news seemed to hit even harder. Owners expressed shock at the announcement, saying there is no playbook for such an unprecedented set of events.

Jason Cottam — general manager of Roxy's Diner, Norm's, and The Backdoor in Seattle's Fremont neighborhood — said he would do his best to keep paying employees.

“Or make sure that they’re getting taken care of and getting what they need to have done,” Cottam said.

But Rose Peterson, general manager of Moshi Moshi in Tacoma, said even if she keeps staff on the payroll, they’d still be facing huge challenges.

“You know, not having any hourly is one thing," she said, "but not having tipped transactions is something entirely different."

And Jim Fullerton, owner of The All-Star Sports Bar in Des Moines, says he was getting a lot of calls from vendors.

“And of course, we’re not going to order any new products because we’re not going to be open,” Fullerton said. “So you go down the line a little bit, you see how many people are being impacted by this.”

The governor’s order applies not only to bars, restaurants and cafés, but also to food courts, nail parlors, hair salons, youth sports facilites, tattoo shops, gyms and yoga studios, non-tribal gaming locations, breweries and distillers, theaters and bowling alleys.

It does not apply to grocery stores, pharmacies, banks, gas stations, hardware stores and state parks — as long as they meet health requirements for cleanliness and social distancing.

The closures are mandated at least through the end of March.

Tags: 
COVID-19
coronavirus

Related Content

‘Hours count.’ Gov. Inslee orders businesses to close to limit spread of novel coronavirus

By Mar 15, 2020
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee addresses a news conference about the coronavirus outbreak Monday, March 16, 2020, in Seattle. Inslee ordered all bars, restaurants, entertainment and recreation facilities to temporarily close to fight the spread of COVID-19.
Elaine Thompson / The Associated Press

Gov. Jay Inslee made it official Monday: any businesses that aren’t essential retailers, such as grocery stores or pharmacies, are shutting down for at least two weeks to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

That means everything from restaurants and bars to nail salons and bowling alleys will cease operations starting at midnight. Pick-up or delivery services are still allowed.

The closures are slated to last until March 31, but Inslee acknowledged that could change depending on how the weeks ahead unfold.

What are the unemployment benefits available if I'm impacted by the coronavirus?

By Mar 12, 2020

The coronavirus outbreak is causing economic trouble. Restaurants are closing. Small businesses aren't seeing sales, and sending employees home, sometimes temporarily, sometimes for good.

Washington state Employment Security Department Commissioner Suzi LeVine walked us through some resources. We've linked to them below, which is also where you can read a transcript of her conversation with KNKX All Things Considered host Ed Ronco.

Coronavirus outbreak could be 'devastating' for businesses at Tacoma's Freighthouse Square

By Mar 16, 2020
Tacoma's Freighthouse Square, a historic market filled with small shops and restaurants, is located next to the platform for the Sounder train. Many Tacoma residents have been staying home from work amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
Over Tacoma / www.overtacoma.com

Every day during a normal work week, thousands of Tacoma residents commute north to jobs in King County. But the last couple work weeks have been anything but normal.

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus has turned life upside down in the Puget Sound region, as Gov. Jay Inslee and health officials continue to take extraordinary measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new strain of coronavirus.

Still, even before the governor closed all schools and banned gatherings of more than 250 people statewide, small business owners in Tacoma’s Freighthouse Square already noticed an alarming drop in patrons. 

Parents enroll their kids in Washington's public online schools amid coronavirus outbreak

By 5 hours ago
Parker Miles Blohm / KNKX

Across the state, parents and caregivers suddenly have to figure out how to temporarily home-school their kids, after Gov. Jay Inslee ordered schools to shut down through April 24 in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Against that backdrop, some families have opted to enroll their children in the state’s public online schools.

Northwest musicians creatively cope with coronavirus outbreak

By Mar 12, 2020
Marina Albero (right) and friends will stream a live concert from virus-ridden Seattle this Sunday night at 7. Left to Right: Adriana Giordano, Jacqueline Tabor, Chava Mirel
Marina Albero

Successful musicians often need to be creative hustlers to make a living as artists. With the COVID-19 outbreak leading to increasing concert cancellations, those hustling skills are being put to a serious test. One musician, pianist Marina Albero, is experimenting with a new way for musicians to connect with their audience — virtually.

'Guarded' mood in British Columbia as Canada's first COVID-19 death confirmed there

By Mar 12, 2020
Elaine Thompson / AP Photo

British Columbia also is dealing with the novel coronavirus outbreak. The Canadian province that shares a border with Washington has had more than 30 people test positive for COVID-19 and has recorded its first death. KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick talked with reporter Craig McCulloch in Vancouver, B.C. on March 10, 2020.

Sports and health threats: Seattle past and present

By Mar 6, 2020
A man makes use of a hand-sanitizing station at CenturyLink Field prior to an MLS soccer match between the Seattle Sounders and the Chicago Fire, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Seattle.
Ted S. Warren / The Associated Press

With the novel coronavirus outbreak continuing to grow in the Seattle area, a lot of people are working from home and rethinking large public gatherings. Right now, Saturday night's soccer match between the Seattle Sounders and Columbus Crew is still happening at CenturyLink Field. Fans who do attend will find additional hand sanitizer stations and cleaning wipes at concession stands.

KNKX sports commentator Art Thiel talked with Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick about how major health threats have impacted sports in our region — past and present. 

Coronavirus concerns pose a challenge to school districts in the Puget Sound region

By Mar 2, 2020
(Rachel La Corte/ The Associated Press)

The novel coronavirus outbreak means that school district leaders are faced with making tough calls about whether to keep schools open.

District superintendents closed schools on Monday in Bothell, Renton, Kingston, Covington and Mukilteo. The Lake Washington School District, which encompasses the Kirkland hospital where the state’s coronavirus deaths have occurred, has not closed schools, in spite of an online petition that’s received thousands of signatures.

Coronavirus In China: Over 200 Cases, Human-To-Human Transmission

New information is being reported about the new coronavirus that emerged in China in December and causes respiratory symptoms such as pneumonia — heightening concerns about its potential threat to humans.

On Monday, Chinese authorities reported that the total caseload has risen to over 200, roughly tripling the previous number. In addition, authorities in Wuhan, where the virus was first reported, confirmed a third death but did not release details except to say that the three victims, all men, had prior illnesses.