Newest Seattle Councilmember Alexis Mercedes Rinck takes oath

As she was formally sworn in as Seattle’s newest City Council member on Thursday, Alexis Mercedes Rinck pledged to collaborate with her new colleagues, protect the city from the incoming Trump administration and make her new citywide Position 8 seat the “people’s office.”

Rinck, who in November defeated incumbent City Council appointee Tanya Woo with 58% of the vote, will hold the seat for the remainder of former Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda’s term, which ends Dec. 31, 2025.

“With over 250,000 votes, our progressive vision and our vision and our goal for an affordable, safe and welcoming city is one that actually unites our city,” Rinck said, speaking from the City Council dais in front of a room packed with supporters.

Rinck is a former fiscal policy analyst with the University of Washington. At 29, it appears that she will be the youngest person in living memory — and the first person in their 20s — to sit on the Seattle City Council.

Rinck highlighted her relatives’ experience as immigrants to America, and said she would work to make Seattle a welcoming place for people of all backgrounds under President-elect Donald Trump’s next administration.

“The specter of a second Trump presidency isn’t just a political challenge, it’s a direct threat to families like mine and so many in this city, and that’s why what we do here in Seattle matters now more than ever,” Rinck said.

During her run for office, Rinck emphasized her support for new progressive taxes to fund affordable housing and social services. One of her first moves as councilmember on Tuesday was to propose an addition to the council’s list of priorities for the 2025 legislative session asking state lawmakers to consider progressive taxes to balance the state budget. The amendment passed 5 to 1, with three abstentions.

Rinck was backed by most local labor unions, and aligned herself with the progressive side of Seattle’s political spectrum — a contrast to Woo, who was endorsed by business groups and the Council’s more moderate seven-person majority. Tammy Morales, the Council’s most left-leaning member, was the only sitting member to endorse Rinck.

During her speech, Rinck made a point to mention each of her colleagues by name and highlight the ways she hopes to work with them individually.

“To each of my colleagues, I’m ready to build with you,” Rinck said.

