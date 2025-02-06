Olympia protest joins national day of action in US state capitols

After a viral online organizing campaign, hundreds rallied in Olympia Wednesday, protesting President Donald Trump and Elon Musk as part of a national day of action.

"This is happening in 50 states across all of America right now," a man said into a blowhorn in front of the crowd. "We shouldn't have to be out here. We shouldn't have to be facing fascism right now, but here we are."

The demonstration was part of a series of protests objecting to President Trump’s actions in office, so far in his second term. Organizers planned the events at state capitols across the country.

Word of the protest spread rapidly across social media in the days leading up to the event. Demonstrators told KUOW they found out about the protest through TikTok and Reddit.

The event was promoted at the national level by Political Revolution and Build the Resistance / 50501.

Kyle Bozich, aka Blue, was one of the local organizers of the Olympia protest.

"The core tenets of 50501 are, number one, to impeach Trump, to remove him from power; to investigate the actions of Elon Musk; and to raise awareness for the American people about the illegal, immoral, and unconstitutional actions of just a few people that seem to be gaining power relatively quickly in this country," Bozich said.



Protest in Olympia

In Olympia, protestors gathered on a snowy, muddy lawn at the state Capitol, holding signs and calling for Trump’s removal from office and for Musk to be investigated. They want an end to policies that “infringe on human and civil rights” and for restoration of diversity policies at the federal level. Speakers objected to how the "executive branch has usurped the power of the purse from Congress."

"I can't help but feel an enormous amount of pride. My chest just swells seeing all these people out here fighting for what I believe is the good fight," Bozich said, noting that he has been a target of online threats for his involvement organizing the protest. "I admit there are some nerves involved as well. There's a lot of division right now in this country and there is a lot of very aggressive, fairly violent people around ... at some point we need to stand up, show our face, and show people who we are."

Signs ranged from, "Tax the Rich" to "Impeach Musk," "Save our Democracy," and a trans pride flag stating, "Don't Tread on Me." Protesters gathered on the Capitol lawn chanted, "This is what democracy looks like," "Trump and Musk are stealing from us," and, "No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA."

Political Revolution describes itself as a progressive group formed out of a previous Bernie Sanders campaign. It partnered with 50501 — a name that's shorthand for that group's plan to launch 50 protests in 50 state capitols in a single day — earlier this week, according to announcements on social media.

Bozich said the next step for 50501 is to "get legitimized as an organization" and partner with other organizations.