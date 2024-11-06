The largest property tax in Seattle history appears on track to pass. Early results on Tuesday night showed the Proposition 1 transportation levy passing with 67% of the vote.

Mayor Bruce Harrell and other city leaders celebrated the result. Harrell released a statement saying it demonstrates Seattle voters’ commitment to a safer transportation system.

The new levy is projected to raise $1.5 billion over the next eight years for a host of projects.

Kirk Hovenkotter is the executive director of the Transportation Choices Coalition – the advocacy group that was a lead backer of Prop 1. At an election night party in Capitol Hill, Hovenkotter said he’s thankful to Seattle voters for putting their trust in the city’s transportation department.

"Seattle voters made a huge commitment to this city by deeply investing in our sidewalks, our bike lanes, our streets, our trails, our transit, Seattle is going to be a more accessible and inclusive place because of this," he said.

Property owners would pay about twice what they’re paying now under the expiring transportation levy – about $500 a year for a median-valued home.

Opponents argued Prop 1 was too expensive and that the city council should provide a more focused levy.