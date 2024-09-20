7 takeaways from the Washington attorney general debate

Democrat Nick Brown and Republican Pete Serrano took to the stage at Seattle Central College Thursday night to make their case for voters to elect them as Washington’s next attorney general.

Brown, a partner at Pacifica Law Group in Seattle, previously served as a U.S. attorney for the Western District of Washington and as general counsel for Gov. Jay Inslee. During the debate, Brown emphasized his experience in government and private practice.

Serrano is the mayor of Pasco and the director and general counsel for the Silent Majority Foundation, a conservative group that has challenged COVID-19 vaccine mandates and state gun laws. Serrano highlighted his experience in local government as well as his history of fighting for individual rights on issues like gun control.

The two discussed their disparate plans for addressing violent crime, the drug crisis, gun control, abortion access and more, while finding some common ground in the AG’s critical role in protecting Washingtonians’ rights.

The debate, sponsored by the Washington State Debate Coalition, was moderated by Shauna Sowersby of Cascade PBS, along with journalists from FOX13, KUOW and the Washington State Standard.

Day-one priorities

After opening statements, Brown led the debate explaining that his priority as attorney general would be to serve as a lawyer for all Washingtonians, to keep them safe and protect their rights no matter what. He also said he hopes to use the office to tackle the underlying problems and inequities that make Washington less safe and contribute to issues like crime, addiction and violence.

Serrano said his day-one priority is to learn the ins and outs of the office and its branches in 13 cities around the state. As part of that he wants to meet with the existing AG staff to understand their backgrounds and whether they’re serving the people of Washington or “floundering and failing.” If it’s the latter, he said “that’s where leadership comes in.”

The drug crisis

Asked about the Legislature’s 2023 drug possession law, both candidates said they agreed with the decision to once again make possession and use a crime. Brown said he thought the state’s highest priority, however, should be drug dealers and especially drug cartels.

Serrano said he’s seen the positive effect of the drug possession laws in Pasco, but said there needs to be more focus on holding people accountable for continuing with and completing court-mandated treatment programs.

Police accountability

In May 2021, for the first time in state history, Attorney General Bob Ferguson criminally charged three Tacoma police officers for their role in killing Manny Ellis. The candidates were asked if they support the policy and how they would pursue use-of-force cases against officers.

Serrano said officers have told him that the Attorney General Office’s use-of-force policy is muddy and that he thinks the office has a responsibility to make it very clear with objective standards. If elected, he said he might pursue rewriting the policy or bring in outside experts to help do so.

Brown said that to achieve safety, the community must have trust in law enforcement, and that pursuing police accountability is part of building that trust. He said that in his view it’s not about the AG’s policy, but about whether a Washington law was violated. If it’s clear that it was, his office would pursue charges.

Caroline Walker Evans / Cascade PBS Brown, Serrano and the moderator panel at Thursday’s Washington Attorney General debate.

Gun control

Gun control posed one of the starkest contrasts between the candidates. Brown said firearms are among the biggest issues Washington must deal with and that as a state, we need to advance more gun safety regulations.

Serrano acknowledged that because he is leading a lawsuit against the state’s high-capacity magazine ban, which is now before the Washington Supreme Court, he would likely have to recuse himself on that ongoing case if elected. More broadly, he said people are purchasing guns to protect themselves and that you cannot ban protection.

Asked if he would pursue further gun control measures, Serrano said Washington is seeing a violation of individual rights and that the Legislature must understand what the Constitution and Supreme Court says.

Abortion access

Serrano said that abortion access has been a settled issue in Washington since 1970, and that “There’s no reason I would go and undo what’s been done for 50 years.” Unless the Legislature took action, or Washington voters took action by referendum, Serrano sees it as his job to protect what’s been protected.

By contrast, Brown disagreed that it’s a settled question, given the recent changes at the federal level and in states across the U.S. He said it’s imperative that the state AG advance the ball on protecting abortion rights.

Brown also sees it as the state AG’s role to protect people coming from out of state seeking reproductive care, no matter what their home state’s stance on abortion is. Serrano disagreed, saying he struggles with the idea of imposing Washington’s laws on other states that are free to legislate as they see fit.

Youth crime

The Attorney General’s Office has limited jurisdiction over criminal prosecution, but both candidates said that youth crime is a worrisome issue.

Serrano said first and foremost it’s important to discipline kids at home and in schools. But it’s also important that the state enforce the rule of law, he explained. He wants to be a resource to local law enforcement and other agencies to make the state safe. As an example, he said he’d start by working with the King County Council to make sure that youth detention centers remain open.

Brown similarly said it is important for the Attorney General’s Office to be a resource for local jurisdictions as well as for the legislature in crafting new laws. But, he said, it’s important for the law to acknowledge the difference between fully developed adults committing crimes and youth.

Consumer protection

One of the Attorney General’s primary responsibilities is to enforce consumer protection laws, and on this both candidates readily agreed. Brown said he’s interested in using the office’s consumer protection capacity to address housing affordability amid consolidation in the housing market. Serrano said he wants to fight computer-based fraud and cybercrime, especially when it impacts elderly residents.