Republican fault lines on display in WA legislative races

Voters delivered a clear message in Tuesday’s primary that they want a Republican state senator in the 2nd Legislative District.

And their choice is the unabashed conservative there now, Jim McCune, not the person recruited to run against him by the Senate Republican leader.

McCune is bidding for a second Senate term in thedistrict that is home to Mount Rainier and parts of Thurston and Pierce counties. He overcamethe challenge of Republican Ronda Litzenberger who enjoyed the backing of Senate Minority Leader John Braun.

“They claim to be a big tent but when it comes to being conservative, they are a small tent. They are going to need us,” McCune said of social conservatives. “If they don’t have us, Democrats will wind up with a supermajority.”

The race reflects a broader dynamic in this year’s primary, where a handful of conservative candidates will advance after fending off more moderate Republican challengers backed by the leaders or the caucuses of the Senate and House Republicans. In some cases, caucus-backed candidates faced foes that received support from the state Republican Party.

“There’s tension there. You’ve got this tug-of-war between leadership or establishment, call it what you want, and the precinct officers and base Republican voter who is more MAGA-aligned and populist,” said Steve Gordon, a major party donor and Pierce County Republican activist.

Braun sized it up this way: “We do seem to be at cross purposes on some things.”

Republican activists, legislators, and party leaders forecast little residual effect of the primary scuffles, calculating that those voting for a Republican in the primary will still back the GOP candidate this fall.

But many more voters of all political stripes will turn out in the general election. In a handful of critical races, the concern is whether Republicans chosen this week can win in November. If not, the party could lose seats and be relegated further into the minority in the Legislature.

Dave McMullan, chair of the Pierce County Republican Party, said the common goal must be electing Republicans.

“We have to get over this bickering of what qualifies as the perfect candidate,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what the caucus wants or what the party wants. The voters decide. That’s the bottom line.”

A spokesman for a political committee supporting Democratic candidates with nearly $1 million raised from statewide unions and Democratic legislative caucuses, sees an opportunity to help expand the party’s majorities in the Legislature, which stand at 29-20 in the Senate and 58-40 in the House.

“Now, Republicans are stuck with far-right MAGA candidates with extremist ties and bizarre conspiracy theories,” said Jared Leopold of the New Direction political committee. “This is a clear loss for Republican legislative leadership, and it will cost them seats in November.”

Surprising setbacks

The 18th Legislative District in Clark County is one Senate battlegrounddue to the retirement of Republican Sen. Ann Rivers.

Democrat Adrian Cortes won the primary wth 46.5%. Republican Brad Benton, son of former state lawmaker Don Benton, got 31% to easily beat state Rep. Greg Cheney, who had the early endorsement of the Senate Republican Campaign Committee. The caucus and its allies spent $370,000 in support of Cheney.

Braun said the state party paid for “very negative” mailers against Cheney. “That’s the one thing I was pretty disappointed in.”

He demurred on what happens now in that race.

“We’re neither committed or opposed to supporting Brad Benton in the general,” he said. “The question is whether this is the best investment to maintain seats.”

Three candidates strongly backed by the House Republican Caucus – Yvonne Gallardo-Van Ornam in the 10th district, Philip Johnson in the 18th district and Jim Henderson in the 26th – failed to advance, in each race finishing behind a Democrat and a more conservative Republican.

“Sometimes our opinions align with voters,” said House Minority Leader Drew Stokesbary, R-Auburn. “Ones who advanced will be better than the Democrat in each race.”

He expressed confidence the caucus can maintain its 40 seats, noting the percentage of votes cast for Republicans in those districts exceeded 50%.

Stokesbary said the caucus “will absolutely be supporting” Carrie Kennedy in the 10th district which covers Island County and parts of Skagit and Snohomish Counties. John Ley, who made it through the 18th district, will be backed.

The 26th district in Pierce County is a less clear matter. It’s an open seat after Rep. Spencer Hutchins opted not to run again. Jesse Young, a former state lawmaker looking to return to Olympia, and Democrat Adison Richards are moving on to the general election.

But Young lost favor with caucus leaders for working in the primary to unseat incumbent Republican Rep. Michelle Caldier. There’s bad blood between the two as Caldier ardently backed Henderson and took to Facebook this week to predict Richards would win in November.

Richards had 49.5% of the vote Thursday followed by Young with 34.8% and Henderson with 15.6%.

Stokesbary didn’t rule out funneling money into the race. It’s a seat the caucus wants to keep.

“We want to elect Republicans,” Stokesbary said. “If Jesse wants our support and wants to be part of our team, we’ll be happy to provide support.”

