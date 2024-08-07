A clearer picture emerges after latest primary election ballot drop

Less than 24 hours after ballot counting began in Washington’s primary election, we’re getting a clearer picture of how statewide races in November’s general election may play out – including for Governor, Attorney General and Public Lands Commissioner.

Olympia correspondent Jeanie Lindsay has been keeping close tabs on these primary races and joins KNKX All Things Considered host Emil Moffatt to discuss the very latest, as of the 4 p.m. ballot drop Wednesday. And a reminder, the top two voter-getters in each race advance to the general election.

