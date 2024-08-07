Donate
A clearer picture emerges after latest primary election ballot drop

KNKX Public Radio | By Emil Moffatt,
Jeanie Lindsay
Published August 7, 2024 at 5:53 PM PDT
KNKX Graphic via Canva

Less than 24 hours after ballot counting began in Washington’s primary election, we’re getting a clearer picture of how statewide races in November’s general election may play out – including for Governor, Attorney General and Public Lands Commissioner.

Olympia correspondent Jeanie Lindsay has been keeping close tabs on these primary races and joins KNKX All Things Considered host Emil Moffatt to discuss the very latest, as of the 4 p.m. ballot drop Wednesday. And a reminder, the top two voter-getters in each race advance to the general election.

Emil Moffatt
Emil Moffatt joined KNKX in October 2022 as All Things Considered host/reporter. He came to the Puget Sound area from Atlanta where he covered the state legislature, the 2021 World Series and most recently, business and technology as a reporter for WABE. Contact him at emoffatt@knkx.org.
Jeanie Lindsay
Jeanie Lindsay is a state government reporter for the NW News Network. She previously covered education for The Seattle Times and Indiana Public Broadcasting.
