WA insurance commissioner apologizes for using racial slurs

Washington's elected insurance commissioner Mike Kriedler has apologized for using racial slurs in the presence of his employees and said he'll attend diversity training along with his senior staff.

The apology comes after reporting from Olympia correspondent Austin Jenkins and the Seattle Times revealed a pattern of behavior that included the slurs, mistreatment of staff, a transphobic comment and asking unusual favors from employees of color.

Austin joined KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick to explain what's next.