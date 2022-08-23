© 2022 Pacific Public Media

KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Your Connection To Jazz, Blues and NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Walk Home
The Walk Home

Prologue: The Walk Home

Published August 23, 2022 at 5:48 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
The Walk Home Podcast
Lance Kagey of Rotator Creative

The 2020 police killing of Manuel "Manny" Ellis, a Black man in Tacoma, brought a reckoning to Washington State and has set up what promises to be one of the highest-profile trials in Pacific Northwest history.

The story is profiled in a new podcast, The Walk Home, produced by KNKX Public Radio and The Seattle Times, with support from NPR and is sponsored by MovetoTacoma.com and the Greater Tacoma Community Foundation.

Look for the first episode on Wednesday, September 7 on thewalkhomepodcast.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Walk Home