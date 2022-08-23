Prologue: The Walk Home

The 2020 police killing of Manuel "Manny" Ellis, a Black man in Tacoma, brought a reckoning to Washington State and has set up what promises to be one of the highest-profile trials in Pacific Northwest history.

The story is profiled in a new podcast, The Walk Home, produced by KNKX Public Radio and The Seattle Times, with support from NPR

