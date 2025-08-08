Donate
Mariners win, Seahawks tie preseason match up with Raiders

KNKX Public Radio | By Kirsten Kendrick
Published August 8, 2025 at 3:54 PM PDT

The Mariners are coming into the weekend just one-and-a-half games out of the lead in the American League West after sweeping the Chicago White Sox this week.

Across the street at Lumen Field Thursday night Seahawks fans and players gave a warm welcome back to former coach Pete Carroll and former quarterback Geno Smith, when their new team the Las Vegas Raiders took the field, in a preseason match-up with the Hawks.

Tags
Seattle MarinersSeattle Seahawks
Kirsten Kendrick
Kirsten Kendrick hosts Morning Edition on KNKX and the sports interview series "Going Deep," talking with folks tied to sports in our region about what drives them — as professionals and people.
See stories by Kirsten Kendrick
