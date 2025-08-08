Mariners win, Seahawks tie preseason match up with Raiders

The Mariners are coming into the weekend just one-and-a-half games out of the lead in the American League West after sweeping the Chicago White Sox this week.

Across the street at Lumen Field Thursday night Seahawks fans and players gave a warm welcome back to former coach Pete Carroll and former quarterback Geno Smith, when their new team the Las Vegas Raiders took the field, in a preseason match-up with the Hawks.

Click "Listen" above to hear this story.