South Sound

See Tacoma in a new light: Winter art festival brightens up the city with mixed-media exhibits

KNKX Public Radio | By Kari Plog
Published January 13, 2023 at 11:00 AM PST
A multi-story brick building with arches and windows, on the second floor fire escape is a red neon heart.
1 of 5  — TLT-Provident-Olympus-31.jpeg
The neon art installation "253Heart" by John James is paired with “Love,” spoken word poetry by Saiyare Refaei as part of the Tacoma Light Trail's mixed-media experience.
Tacoma Light Trail
A series of colorful, lit up shapes, some resembling plants, painted on a concrete wall with buildings behind.
2 of 5  — Mini-Tahoma by RYAN Feddersen on Tacoma Light Trail 2022.jpg
"Mini-Tahoma" by Tacoma artist RYAN! Feddersen on the Pierce Transit Waterwall.
Tacoma Light Trail
Blue and green lights shaped like hops hang down from the ceiling next to a brick wall.
3 of 5  — Hops art by Cheryl Rux at Camp Colvos on Tacoma Light Trail 2022.jpg
Hops art by Cheryl Rux at Camp Colvos on Tacoma Light Trail.
Tacoma Light Trail
An abstract slug with spots lit up with pink, green yellow and orange lights sits on two posts next to a tent with tables below.
4 of 5  — Slug by Steve LaBerge at Alma Mater on Tacoma Light Trail.jpeg
A giant glowing slug by Steve LaBerge at Alma Tacoma on the Tacoma Light Trail.
Sierra Hartman / Tacoma Light Trail
Two people sit inside an illuminated green and red dragon shooting flames from its mouth as it passes onlookers.
5 of 5  — Dragon in Parade at Light Trail Live Jan 7 2022.JPG
A flaming dragon, pictured on Jan. 7, 2022, leads the annual Tacoma Light Parade.
Katie G. Cotterill / Tacoma Light Trail

If you have walked, biked or driven through downtown Tacoma lately, you might have noticed that storefronts, windows and sides of buildings are a little brighter.

That’s thanks to the annual Tacoma Light Trail, a winter art festival that helps people explore the City of Destiny through the eyes — and ears — of local artists.

The free event features mixed-media exhibits scattered across the city. Fifty storefronts and spaces downtown are illuminated with light installations, projections, even glow-in-the-dark sand painting.

Many of the exhibits are accompanied by sound that spectators can play on demand with their smartphones, including spoken word poetry like “Love” by Saiyare Refaei. It’s paired with a neon “253Heart” hanging above businesses in Opera Alley, created by Tacoma installation artist John James.

Other exhibits include a projection and land acknowledgement from the Puyallup Tribe, life-sized black-light crystals with a soundscape created by Seabury Middle School students, and a Rainbow skybridge inspired by Norse legend. If funky music and psychedelic slugs are your jam, Alma has it.

Another exhibit along the trail, "Neural Nebulous" by Portland artist Alexis Neumann, is a constellation of light and copper wire relating the brain to the unknowns of space on display. Tacoma composer Greg Youtz's "Ephemera" accompanies the visual installation and together they transport you to the outer reaches, even as you stand outside a neighborhood bakery.

The Tacoma Light Trail was dreamed up in 2020 by Rosemary Ponnekanti, who wanted to bring light to the community during a dark time. It’s since grown, with live performances like LED circus and illuminated indoor concerts.

The festival kicks off every year on New Year’s Eve, and runs this year through Jan. 19.

Kari Plog
Kari Plog is an award-winning reporter covering the South Sound, including Pierce, Thurston and Kitsap counties. Before transitioning to public radio in 2018, Kari worked as a print journalist at The News Tribune in Tacoma.
