© 2023 Pacific Public Media

KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

New bill aims to give WA attorney general more power to investigate law enforcement

KNKX Public Radio | By Kari Plog
Published January 30, 2023 at 10:53 AM PST

That could change with a bill under consideration in Olympia. The legislation would allow the state attorney general to initiate investigations into patterns of misconduct or constitutional violations by law enforcement agencies.

Right now, the state attorney general does not have the power to launch investigations into police or sheriff’s departments. That primarily rests with the federal Department of Justice. KNKX South Sound reporter Kari Plog explains.

Tags
Washington Attorney Generalpolice accountabilityWashington State Legislature2023 Legislative Session
Kari Plog
Kari Plog is an award-winning reporter covering the South Sound, including Pierce, Thurston and Kitsap counties. Before transitioning to public radio in 2018, Kari worked as a print journalist at The News Tribune in Tacoma.
See stories by Kari Plog