New bill aims to give WA attorney general more power to investigate law enforcement
That could change with a bill under consideration in Olympia. The legislation would allow the state attorney general to initiate investigations into patterns of misconduct or constitutional violations by law enforcement agencies.
Right now, the state attorney general does not have the power to launch investigations into police or sheriff’s departments. That primarily rests with the federal Department of Justice. KNKX South Sound reporter Kari Plog explains.