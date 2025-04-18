How Seattle musician Kassa Overall once led a double life

Seattle musician Kassa Overall once led a double life. He was, separately, a rising jazz drummer and a hip-hop producer.

“Looking back, it seems so silly.” Overall told KNKX in 2023. “I never thought to bring the drums downstairs into the basement and sample them while I made a beat.”

Overall began merging these worlds, finding his true voice by integrating his jazz and hip-hop backgrounds. Since 2018, he has released three studio albums embodying this holistic approach. Creating a frenetic mix of sizzling ride cymbal grooves, big chords, snapping 808 snares, deep sub-bass and meticulous vocals — he forms strikingly candid explorations of his life and place in the world

In his 2023 KNKX Studio Session, Overall discussed themes from his latest album, ANIMALS, particularly the paradox of being both an entertainer and a human being with emotions and needs.

“It starts with the circus monkey trope, where you have the entertainer held in the bright light, but also kept in a cage, and also isn't really treated humanely." Overall explained. “There's the zoo animal, where you have a sensitive human being that needs to be wild enough to be entertaining, but can't be too wild that they got to put you to sleep.”

A Seattle native, Overall played drums in the lauded Garfield High School jazz band and studied percussion at Oberlin College. He then moved to New York City, a transition he found challenging.

“It was just like, man, this energy is just too strong…being from Seattle, and being from the trees and the water and just that whole thing.” Overall said describing his initial move to NYC. “Ah, man, I can't take this, you know.”

After two years, he returned to Seattle for a few months, a period that offered him time to refocus. During this time, he received a pivotal opportunity: to play the legendary jazz spot The Village Vanguard with his mentor and celebrated pianist Geri Allen.

“I just kind of was like, 'What am I doing? Like, get out there! The Village Vanguard is calling you to play the drums. And you're like, talking about, like, no, I need to be by the water. I can't take the subway rides…”

Eventually, Overall adjusted to New York’s pace, finding ways to connect with nature within the city. He made his mark there, but the pandemic and the draw of family brought him back to Seattle. In 2024, Earshot Jazz honored him with a Golden Ear Award for Concert of the Year.

Hear his artistic progression from 2018 to 2023 in two KNKX Studio Sessions.