From East LA to the world: Bobby Medina's global music odyssey

First learning how to play the accordion at the age of five, trumpeter Bobby Medina has been performing at the highest level for decades. He's toured as a featured soloist with Ray Charles, performed with The Temptations, and traveled the world as a bandleader in his own right.

Medina said his music focuses on unity, bringing together people from all walks of life, age groups, and parts of the world. Accordingly, he has assembled musicians from Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, and the United States for his International All-Star Band, which brings the Latin American Jazz Experience to The Triple Door Wednesday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m.

