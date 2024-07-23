Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jazz
Jazz Caliente

From East LA to the world: Bobby Medina's global music odyssey

By Freddy “Fuego” Gonzalez
Published July 23, 2024 at 9:27 AM PDT
Bobby Medina
Marcela Casarino
/
Bobby Medina
Bobby Medina brings his Latin American Jazz Experience to Seattle July 24, 2024.

First learning how to play the accordion at the age of five, trumpeter Bobby Medina has been performing at the highest level for decades. He's toured as a featured soloist with Ray Charles, performed with The Temptations, and traveled the world as a bandleader in his own right.

Medina said his music focuses on unity, bringing together people from all walks of life, age groups, and parts of the world. Accordingly, he has assembled musicians from Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, and the United States for his International All-Star Band, which brings the Latin American Jazz Experience to The Triple Door Wednesday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Click "Listen" above to hear about Medina's East Los Angeles origins, his musical influences, and what brought him to live in Seattle.

Tags
Jazz Caliente Latin JazzBobby Medina
Stay Connected
Freddy “Fuego” Gonzalez
Freddy "Fuego" Gonzalez is a trombonist, composer and educator from New York City.
See stories by Freddy “Fuego” Gonzalez
Related Content