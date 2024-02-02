Donate
Saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin cuts loose in the KNKX studios

By Freddy “Fuego” Gonzalez,
Abe Beeson
Published February 2, 2024 at 5:30 AM PST
This KNKX Studio Session with saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin featured her quartet in a live performance that includes songs from her most recent album, Phoenix.

Benjamin had an incredibly prolific 2023: she was named Artist in Residence at the Monterey Jazz Festival, was featured on the March cover of Downbeat Magazine, and was nominated for three Grammys for Best Instrumental Composition, Best Jazz Performance, and Best Instrumental Album.

While performing at Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley in January, Benjamin gave a stellar performance that took the audience on a journey spanning anguish, self-discovery and resolution. In fact, Phoenix was inspired by a near-death car crash in 2021 that left Benjamin with a broken jaw, three broken ribs and a new perspective on life.

The experience, she said, left her with a profound sense of gratitude for her life. She told studio session host Freddy Fuego: "We all have our own things that we're battling. The important thing is to be resilient and to really fight for the life that you want." 

As we could see and hear, she's come back stronger than ever.

After her Seattle stop, Benjamin continued her West Coast tour. In March, she will perform at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. before heading off to Europe to perform for two months. KNKX is already eagerly anticipating her return to the Pacific Northwest. Until then, enjoy this incredible performance from our Studio X.

Musicians:

  • Lakecia Benjamin - alto saxophone
  • Zaccai Curtis - piano
  • Elias Bailey - bass
  • E.J. Strickland - drums

Songs:

  1. Trane
  2. Amerikkan Skin
  3. New Mornings
Freddy “Fuego” Gonzalez
Freddy "Fuego" Gonzalez is a trombonist, composer and educator from New York City.
Abe Beeson
Abe grew up in Western Washington, a 3rd generation Seattle/Tacoma kid. It was as a student at Pacific Lutheran University that Abe landed his first job at KNKX, editing and producing audio for news stories. It was a Christmas Day shift no one else wanted that gave Abe his first on-air experience which led to overnights, then Saturday afternoons, and started hosting Evening Jazz in 1998.
