Doug Doyle has been News Director at Jazz 88 since 1998 and has taken the WBGO News Department to new heights in coverage and recognition.

Doug and his staff have received more than 200 awards from organizations like PRNDI, AP, New York Association of Black Journalists, Garden State Association of Black Journalists and the New Jersey Society of Professional Journalists. The Pennsylvania State University graduate is one of the most decorated news reporters in New Jersey radio history.

For more than 15 years now, Doug really enjoys his role as a side-kick for Gary Walker's morning show on WBGO, The Jazz Source. Gary and Doug's rapport and mix of great music, information and humor has attracted many new listeners to the station through the years.