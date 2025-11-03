Jazz bassist, composer, bandleader and educator Ray Drummond dies at 78

Jazz bassist, composer and educator Ray Drummond died on November 1, 2025 at the age of 78. Drummond can be heard on hundreds of albums as both a leader and a sideman for numerous artists including Kenny Barron, George Coleman, Art Farmer, Benny Golson, Freddie Hubbard, Etta Jones and many others.

Jonathan Chimene / From left to right at the 2013 Jazzmobile performance at Grant's Tomb in NYC.

Russell Malone

Ray Drummond

Roy Hargrove

Jimmy Heath

Jimmy Cobb



Ray Drummond was born in Brookline, Massachusetts and was a long-time resident of Teaneck, New Jersey.

The son of an Army colonel, Drummond originally played trumpet and French horn, taking up bass at age 14. While earning a B.A. in Political Science at Stanford University he performed with Bobby Hutcherson, Tom Harrell and Eddie Marshall among others and eventually chose a musical career after a move to New York in 1977.

Jonathan Chimene / Bassist Ray Drummond with George Coleman, Billy Drummond (not related) and Steve Davis at the Jazz Church - Saint Peter's



In addition to working with Betty Carter, Joe Locke and numerous other artists, he has led his own groups including Excursion, The Quartet and The Drummonds with drummer Billy Drummond and pianist Renee Rosnes. A noted educator he was an Assistant Professor of Jazz,Theory and Practice at California State University.

On the JazzTimes Facebook page:

"We bid farewell to the great bassist Ray Drummond, the Bulldog. Who could forget the countless piano-bass nights at Bradley's, animated by Drummond's legendary feel and effortless chops. He was also the kindest, most genuine person you could hope to meet, as our current editor found when he traveled to the Drummond home in Teaneck, New Jersey for a 2004 JazzTimes @ Home feature."

Jazz multi-instrumentalist Steve Wilson reacted on his Facebook page:

"Words cannot express the loss of my hero Ray Drummond. He was a dear friend, mentor, and collaborator who enlightened and inspired me on and off stage. Ray was incredibly brilliant, articulate, congenial, and one of the most melodic and inventive bassists we've ever had in this music. When I arrived in NYC in 1987 Ray was one of my three role models along with Kenny Barron and Victor Lewis; they were always great, and made everyone they played with sound even better. It was impossible NOT to love The Bulldog. He was as worldly as they come, but he was the quintessential NY musician. So many memorable nights at Bradley's. His spirit will always be with us but his presence will be forever missed. My deepest condolences and love to Maya and the Drummond family."

