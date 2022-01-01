© 2022 Pacific Public Media

Dave Meyer

Dave Meyer

Weekend Edition Saturday Host

Dave Meyer has been anchoring KNKX news shows since 1987. He grew up along the shores of Hood Canal near Belfair and graduated from Washington State University with degrees in communications and psychology. Dave’s first job out of college was at WMRE in Boston, where he was mentored by legendary jazz and news radio host Norm Nathan.

