Musician Alex Monfort blends hip-hop and jazz innovation on new EP

Paris-based musician Monfort is a player, producer and beat maker in hip-hop. Monfort's collaborated with rappers including Lester Getz, Mad Macks, Igouh, and Monfort featured singer Nina Tonji on his 2024 album Hypnotized.

While an instrumental version of that album was released earlier in the year, his new 7-song EP Locked In shows his modern jazz fusion talent.

The collection of songs runs under 18 minutes, short and catchy pockets of groove with brief solos from Monfort and his talented bandmates: Jean-Loup Siaut on guitar, Eolo Andino, or EOLO, on sax and Alexis Valet on vibraphone.

Monfort creates his own mix of beat-heavy soul mixed with jazz creativity. Crisp beats give each song an instrumental hip-hop feel, but where you might expect a rap, Monfort’s band provides thoughtful improvisations.

Monfort connected with KNKX for a brief transcontinental interview, giving a personal insight into Locked In.

Interview Highlights

On comparing his new music with the acoustic trio album Introspection

Yeah, there is a big difference between the first album I released in 2018, which I came to perform in Seattle at KNKX radio and Tula’s jazz club. This was released a year ago, [and I] absolutely don’t sound the same, you know? Of course, it comes from the same spot — jazz, for sure. The first album was definitely more straight-ahead traditional jazz. I believe I chose what inspired me the most through my life: hip-hop, rap, R&B, soul, jazz all together. It is what it is.

On his current band

EOLO and Jean-Loup are definitely homies from the Paris scene. Music-wise, we come from the same background, we get along. Alexis, I chose to keep one track with him, an absolute banger, the first one on the project, “We Here.”

On the titles of his songs

“Does He Speak French?” and “Does He Live in Paris?” – yeah, it’s actually a private joke between Alexis and myself. We were having dinner, raclette actually, and we were talking about this rapper, Gracie Hawkins. A lot of people were asking those questions, he does speak French but raps in English, so that became that.

On the influence of California

You’re right. “Pacifica” is named for the town in the [San Francisco] Bay Area. It’s definitely a big influence for me. The West Coast hip-hop culture, the scene and the musicians definitely inspired my style nowadays. Like, sharing experiences and meeting people there, yeah. It did a lot.

On young people in Paris and their interest in jazz

They do care about jazz. This summer I was playing in Marciac at the jazz festival, and I met two guys, a killing drummer and trumpet player, they were not even 17! That’s a good sign. They do care about jazz, and they are wiser than we were musically speaking. They care about a lot of different types of music. That’s very important.

On plans to return to the U.S.

Yes, I do have plans to come back to perform. San Francisco is on the list, L.A. as well, perhaps Seattle?