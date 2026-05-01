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School Of Jazz Guest DJ
KNKX's School of Jazz is a cornerstone of the station's signature community outreach program, it has directly impacted thousands of jazz students, band directors and professional musicians. School of Jazz is sponsored by BECU.

School of Jazz guest DJ for May: Harrison Oberg

KNKX Public Radio | By Abe Beeson
Published May 1, 2026 at 7:00 AM PDT
Abe Beeson
/
KNKX
Rogers High School senior Harrison Oberg sets up his guest DJ show in the KNKX Tacoma studios.

Harrison Oberg is a busy senior at Rogers High School in Puyallup, playing trumpet in the jazz band and French horn in the classical ensemble. He's recently taken up drumming, too.

Recently, Oberg took some time out of his busy schedule to share an hour of his favorite jazz on KNKX as the School of Jazz guest DJ for May. His varied set was all about taking the listener somewhere.

Oberg's playlist begins the journey at home, with beautiful tunes from the big bands of Count Basie, Buddy Rich and a raucous flight with the U.S. Airforce Airmen of Note.

Then, it takes off overseas, featuring two modern international jazz bands, including the Israeli trio Shalosh and a quartet led by the London-based Australian producer and multi-instrumentalist Don Glori.

Oberg has plans to study French horn performance and music education at Central Washington University in Ellensburg this Fall. He also hopes to find time to play with the school's jazz musicians, as CWU has "a killer jazz band," he said.

Pack your bags! From cozy ballads to interstellar flights of improvisation, Oberg's KNKX School of Jazz guest DJ will transport you.

What instrument do you play and why?

I play French horn, trumpet (for jazz), and drums. I play horn because it’s a beautiful instrument, while I play trumpet because it was the easiest switch to play in jazz.

What is your all-time favorite jazz piece?

My favorite is "Samba Ti Kaye." The Mark Taylor version is amazing, and it’s overall a great piece.

Who is your jazz hero?

My Jazz hero would be both my mom and my band director. I don’t have a jazz “great” as my hero, because I wouldn’t know who the greats were without the two people who got me into jazz. My mom and Mr. Pickard.

Why jazz?

I chose jazz because it is community. People ask what jazz is about and that’s my answer. Jazz brings people of all backgrounds to one place, to play music, and that’s what I love about it.
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Jazz School of JazzRogers High School
Abe Beeson
Abe grew up in Western Washington, a third generation Seattle/Tacoma kid. It was as a student at Pacific Lutheran University that Abe landed his first job at KNKX, editing and producing audio for news stories. It was a Christmas Day shift no one else wanted that gave Abe his first on-air experience which led to overnights, then Saturday afternoons, and started hosting Evening Jazz in 1998.
See stories by Abe Beeson
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