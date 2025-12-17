Celebrate the season with KNKX's holiday program schedule

Music is one of the most evocative parts of the holiday season. It reconnects us with memories from our childhoods and connects us to each other.

Listen for holiday music in our regular programming, as well as special music features including seasonal favorites from Seattle's jazz record label, hosted by Matt Jorgensen, on the annual Origin Records Holiday Special. A detailed schedule through the end of the year is below.

Listen on-air, online, or through your smart speaker.

HOLIDAY SCHEDULE

Friday, Dec. 19

7 p.m. to 8 p.m. — Jazz Night in America: Blue Note Holiday Special. A holiday hour from Blue Note Records, curated by Don Was, a musician and producer known for his wide-ranging ear and love of great songs.

Saturday, Dec. 20 & Sunday, Dec. 21

Holiday music will be featured in many of our weekend music shows.

Wednesday, Dec. 24

7pm to 10pm — Holiday Music Mix

10pm to Midnight — Origin Records Holiday Special

Thursday, Dec. 25

Enjoy a mix of holiday music all day long! (Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Fresh Air will return Dec. 26).

Noon to 1 p.m. — NPR's Jazz Piano Christmas, featuring some favorite jazz-infused piano renditions of the season’s most-loved music. Veteran host and jazz critic Felix Contreras will hand-pick his favorite performances from the rich catalog of cherished Jazz Piano Christmas concerts.

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. — Origin Records Holiday Special

Friday, Dec. 26

7 p.m. to 8 p.m. — Jazz Night in America — There's something about Mary Stallings. We celebrate Mary Stallings, a stalwart of vocal jazz, who has shared the stage with many legends, including Dizzy Gillespie, Count Basie, and Duke Ellington, to name a few.

Sunday, Dec. 28

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Jazz Sunday Side Up. Featuring songs of peace.

3 p.m. to 6 p.m. — Staff Picks from the KNKX Music Team will highlight 25 favorite albums from 2025

Monday, Dec. 29 and Tuesday, Dec. 30

7 p.m. to 9 p.m. — Evening Jazz: In Remembrance. Celebrating the work of jazz artists who passed in 2025.

Wednesday, Dec. 31

7 p.m. to 10 p.m. — Staff Picks from the KNKX Music Team will highlight 25 favorite albums from 2025

10 p.m. to Midnight — Toast of the Nation — An NPR New Year's Eve tradition since the 1970s, Toast of the Nation features festive jazz you can party to all night long. Hosted by Christian McBride.