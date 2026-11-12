Seattle budget proposal would give boost to human services providers

In the wake of shrinking federal programs, the City of Seattle’s budget proposal holds a lifeline for local human services providers.

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson’s $9 billion budget proposal would invest $10 million in food access programs annually.

Of that, $1 million would be earmarked for the citywide Meals Partnership Coalition, a network of emergency food providers. The coalition received one-time funds under former Mayor Bruce Harrell’s 2026 budget package, but Wilson’s new budget would make the financing permanent.

The SouthEast Seattle Senior Center in Rainier Valley is part of the coalition. They offer hot meals, group activities and food delivery for adults 55 and older.

Executive Director Brady Rainey said the funds would boost their food services.

“That would be buying food, buying supplies, and then any equipment necessary to maintain that program,” he said.

Rainey said those dollars are especially important right now with cuts to federal food assistance, particularly the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

Seattle Councilmember Rob Saka supports Wilson’s meals program, and he wants to amend the proposal to put another $1.5 million toward more staff at the city's senior centers.

“The bottom line is, senior centers serve as a frontline prevention system that help keep older adults healthy, housed, and connected to people and community,” Saka said.

The SouthEast Seattle Senior Center would use the funding to hire more staff and provide specialized training to support patrons experiencing dementia or Alzheimer's disease.

The city council will vote on a final budget on Nov. 20.